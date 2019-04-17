TOWNSEND, Tenn. — The Foothills Land Conservancy invited the public out Tuesday to discuss ways to protect the majestic views on the land around the Foothills Parkway.

The community meeting was held in Townsend at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. There, people discussed ways they can reach out to the nearly 1,000 property owners along the parkway -- particularly around the 'Missing Link' extension that opened recently.

The group hopes to convince owners to agree to a conservation easement -- which would ensure properties would remain green and sustainable for generations to come.

"Think about future generations. Think about what it is for your grandchild to look at that, to come up on the Foothills Parkways 10 years from now, 20 years from now," FLC Executive Director Bill Clabough said.

The conservancy said its biggest challenge will be tracking all those property owners down along the stretch.