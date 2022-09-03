Foothills Mall implements new policy for teens under the age of 18

The new policy requires all mall visitors under the age of 18 to be accompanied at all times by a parent or guardian who is 21 years or older.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Foothills Mall implemented a Youth Escort Policy (YEP) designed to provide all of its shoppers and retailers with a family-friendly, convenient and enjoyable shopping experience, according to a spokesperson for Foothills Mall.

The new policy, which started Friday, September 2, requires all mall visitors under the age of 18 to be accompanied at all times by a parent or guardian who is 21 years or older on Friday and Saturday nights after 4 p.m., Foothills Mall said.

This applies to all mall interior common areas including walkway and service corridors and reinforces Foothill Mall's policy regarding parking lot loitering in the parking areas they patrol.

"Teens are welcome to shop at the mall on Friday and Saturday nights," said Foothills Mall General Manager, Tia Spires. "We are only asking that these young people shop with a parent or guardian who is 21 years of age or older during 8 of the total 66 shopping hours the mall is open each week."

Teens employed at the mall will be allowed to work after 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and must be prepared to show proof of employment along with identification while in the common areas of the mall, Spires said.