FORE! Topgolf opens in Farragut, brings fun and growth to city

The golf-centric entertainment venue brings 400 jobs to Knoxville and hopes to make a positive impact on the local economy.

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Topgolf officially opened for business in Farragut on Friday. Not only is it a place to practice your swing, but officials behind it said it's a boost for the local economy.

The golf-centric entertainment venue brings 400 jobs to the Knoxville area and is hoping to bring more revenue into the county. For the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce, it's a welcome addition to the landscape of The Scruffy City.

“Amenities like this are a competitive advantage when it comes to attracting talent to our community," according to Mark Field, Senior Vice President of Investor Development and Experience for the Knoxville Chamber. "Retaining young adults, as well as attracting the type of talented individuals that employers are seeking, is essential to the growth of the region.”

The Knoxville Topgolf venue is two levels high with 72 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays and the 79th global venue for the Topgolf company.

Topgolf opening in Knoxville becomes the third venue to serve the state along with venues in Nashville and Chattanooga.

According to a release, "Topgolf Knoxville is fully equipped with Topgolf’s Toptracer technology, which offers an interactive experience and includes fan-favorite Topgolf games such as Angry Birds and Jewel Jam."

In 2019, Farragut's mayor, Ron Williams, said the town first approached Topgolf in 2015 and actively began recruiting the attraction in 2018.

Like many other new construction projects, the pandemic delayed Topgolf's opening delay because of construction setbacks.

The venue is located in Farragut, not far from Turkey Creek, at 11400 Outlet Drive. The Town of Farragut said it approved the location because of its visibility and accessibility from the interstate.

Anyone who wants to take a swing can make reservations ahead of time online or walk right in and put your name down in person.