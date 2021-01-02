Forensic Center: Overall deaths jumped more than 11% in 2020 in Knox, Anderson counties; homicides saw sharp rise

The report released Monday also showed homicides were up almost 71 percent in the two counties compared with 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Overall deaths jumped 11 percent in 2020 compared with the previous year in Knox and Anderson counties, with homicides going up almost 71 percent, a new annual report from the Regional Forensic Center states.

Specifically for Knox County, the homicide increase from 2019 to 2020 was 72 percent, according to the center. There were 50 homicides in Knox County, including the city of Knoxville, last year and 3 in Anderson County, according to the report.

The hundreds of COVID-19 deaths reported in 2020 in the two counties aren't specifically addressed in the overall death report. Abbey Harris with the Knox County Mayor's Office said COVID deaths aren't medical examiner cases.

They are classified as being in the "natural cause of death" category, she said.

Trends that stood out among the two counties, according to the Forensic Center:

*Natural deaths rose 20 percent. There were 595 natural deaths in Knox County last year and 88 natural deaths in Anderson County, the report shows.

*Gun deaths increased 62 percent.

*Accidental deaths were up 20 percent.

*Suicides rose 14 percent.

WBIR this month also has highlighted a sharp recent increase in gun violence and a persistent high rate of homicides in Knox County.

The Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville handles medical examiner duties for Knox and Anderson counties and also performs autopsies and consults for 21 other area counties including Blount, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Cumberland, Fentress, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Loudon, McMinn, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier, and Union counties.