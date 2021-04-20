Forestry crews battling two large fires in the Cherokee National Forest

According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, one 340-acre wildfire is burning in the area of Meadow Creek Road in Cocke Co.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. Forest Service said crews are battling two large wildfires that broke out in the Northern and Southern Cherokee National Forest Tuesday.

One of the fires is in Cocke County, and the other is roughly 10 miles southeast of Tellico Plains in North Carolina.

According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, a 340-acre wildfire is burning in the area of Meadow Creek Road in Cocke County, which is about 12 miles east of Newport near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line.

As of 9:47 a.m. on Wednesday, the fire was 5% contained. No structures are threatened, and the cause is unknown.

The U.S. Forest Service said it has called in engines, a dozer, and helicopters to contain the fire. Fire crews were able to cool the ridgeline and slow its progression.

A second 35-acre fire in the Southern side of the forest is burning in North Carolina, roughly 10 miles southeast of Tellico Plains.

The USDA said the fire was human-caused and is not contained, but no structures are threatened. Ground crews, a dozer, and helicopters are also battling this fire.