KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Forever 21 has shuttered its store at West Town Mall without warning.

The store was nearly empty as of Tuesday, with a sign posted out front saying it would not accept returns or exchanges "under any circumstances" due to the "sudden and unexpected" closure.

Forever 21 has been dealing with financial trouble, closing at least 178 stores after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2019.

