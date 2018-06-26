Former mayor of Farragut Dr. Ralph McGill has died following an illness.

The Town of Farragut announced the news Tuesday morning. According to the town, McGill died on June 25 while battling a 'recent illness.'

McGill had resigned as mayor just days before on June 21. In his resignation letter, he said he had been tending to some health concerns for the past few months.

Dr. Ralph McGill has served as Farragut mayor since 2009 and was one of its founding fathers. According to the town, he was a leader in the successful effort to incorporate the Town in 1980.

Vice Mayor Ron Pinchok will be sworn in as mayor Thursday, June 28 at the next slated Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting.

McGill is survived by his wife, two children and four grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.

