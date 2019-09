GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — Longtime Greene County Mayor Alan Broyles has been killed in a farming accident.

According to a brief statement released by current county mayor Kevin Morrison, Broyles was killed in an unspecified farming accident.

It happened Wednesday night on Broyles' farm in the Warrensburg community.

Morrison is expected to release more about the accident later today.



He was also a former teacher in the Greene County School System.