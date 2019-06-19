HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Hancock County corrections officer is charged with official misconduct for having sexual contact with an inmate.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation opened an investigation into Jacob Cole Heck, 24, in February at the request of the District Attorney General.

Investigators said Heck exchanged tobacco for sexual contact with a female inmate. He was terminated by the sheriff's office.

On Monday, the Hancock County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Heck with one count of Official Misconduct. He turned himself in on Wednesday and was booked into the Hancock County Jail on a $10,000 bond.