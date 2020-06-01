KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department announced the death of one of its former chiefs on Sunday night.

Chief Pat Edward Cureton was 81 years old when he died.

Cureton joined KFD in June 1964, served as director of emergency services for the 1982 World's Fair and was a consultant of emergency services during the 1984 World's Fair in New Orleans.

Knoxville Fire Department

Cureton was called back from retirement in 2002 under then Mayor Bill Haslam to lead the department.

A release from the department said he will be missed.