Comptroller's Office: Former Kingston Elementary PTO treasurer misappropriated funds totaling at least $19,363

KINGSTON, Tenn. — A former treasurer of the Kingston Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) misappropriated funds totaling at least $19,363 between October 2014 and August 2018, according to an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office.

Officials said the former treasurer made multiple withdrawals of cash from the PTO bank account. When asked about the withdrawals, he said he did not have any documentation to support how he used the money. Therefore, investigators could not determine if the cash was used for the benefit of the PTO or for personal purposes.

According to a press release, the former treasurer used the PTO’s debit card and checks to make $46,976.48 in questionable disbursements. These disbursements were also not supported by itemized receipts, invoices, or other details.

Investigators said they gave the former treasurer time to provide supporting documentation; however, he was either unable or unwilling to provide this information.

The results of the investigation have been shared with the Office of the District Attorney General of the 9th Judicial District.