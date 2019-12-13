KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Former Knoxville Ice Bears player David Segal reportedly stole $152,000 from a Powell company, National Custom Printing.

Investigators charged the couple today for an alleged theft in December 2018, according to Knox County court records.

According to court records, Heather Segal was the company's bookkeeper at the time. Investigators said Heather Segal was forging unauthorized checks and depositing them to her and her husband's bank accounts.

Reportedly, one of the accounts was connected to Segal's plumbing business, Segal Plumbing.

According to the records, a company representative said Segal did not perform any services for the business.

David Segal was an Ice Bears player for seven seasons between 2006 and 2015.