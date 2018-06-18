Former Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch will start his first day on the job as the Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation today.

Rausch will be sworn in as director at 10 a.m. EST at TBI Headquarters in Nashville.

Gov. Bill Haslam announced last Monday that Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch will be the next director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

“David brings a wealth of experience to the TBI and the proven leadership to continue the great progress the agency has made in making Tennessee safer. As police chief in Knoxville, he took on both urban and rural public safety issues and collaborated with local, state and federal partners to help address some of the region’s most pressing crimes, such as gang activity and human trafficking,” Haslam said.

He was one of three people vying for the position after surviving a spring selection process that started with an initial pool of 44 candidates. The former TBI director, Mark Gwyn, retired in May.

Rausch has been with the Knoxville Police Department since 1993. He's gained a national profile in recent years advocating to action to address the opioid crisis.

He has appeared at White House events under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. He's also testified before Tennessee lawmakers.

“I am honored and humbled the governor has selected me for this position. The TBI is an excellent organization with amazing employees dedicated to serving the great state of Tennessee. I look forward to working alongside them to lead the agency into the next chapter and am excited to bring my vision and energy to serve in this capacity,” Rausch said.

Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch.

Rausch was appointed chief in 2011 by interim Mayor Dan Brown, having worked his way through the ranks.

"I think we're going to lose an individual who has a real heart for people," said Brown. "Of course the state will gain that. He's just going to have a larger area to deal with, but I'm sure he'll be most effective in that role."

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero said she will 'immediately begin' the search for his successor.

