'He always looked out for people' | Former classmate left in a state of shock after death of Dr. Benjamin Mauck

One week before the doctor's death, Germantown Police responded to two calls at a Campbell Clinic involving the murder suspect who is now facing charges.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A community continues to grieve after the loss of beloved physician Dr. Benjamin Mauck.

The Savannah, TN native was killed July 11th after a patient shot him in an exam room at the Campbell Clinic in Collierville.

The following Thursday, ABC24 spoke with Dr. Mohammad Khan, who knew Mauck for over 20 years. The two went to medical school at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

The incident at Campbell clinic left Kahn in a state of shock and frustration. Not once, but twice has Kahn had to see the fallout of an active shooter in a medical facility.

“My first thing was in denial, I didn’t really believe this had actually happened,” said Dr. Khan.

Back in May, the doctor and several others were forced to go into lockdown, when someone opened fire and shot five women at a hospital in Atlanta. However, Khan said this did not compare to the loss of Dr. Mauck.

“Having this happen just a few weeks later, I was really upset. I was really angry,” said Dr. Khan.

The two first met back in 2002, when the two started medical school in Memphis.

“Ben and I actually played basketball together on a team. He’s a very genuine, very kind,” said Khan. ”He always looked out for people around him and made sure no one got hurt.”

Since the incident, several people like Khan have been sharing those heartfelt memories of Mauck.

On Thursday, in a statement from their attorney, Mauck’s family said, “Our family is grateful for the kind words and stories that continued to be shared. As we grieve this tragedy, our family is choosing to focus on the positive contributions Ben made to the world personally and professionally.”

In the days that have passed, healing has continued, but so have the demands for change.

“We need to do something about this. This is not acceptable anymore,” said Khan.

In light of the shooting, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare said it would continue to enhance security measures at its facilities. Improvements planned include limiting entry points to hospitals and increasing the presence of security officers.

Since closing all offices on Wednesday, Campbell Clinic announced all locations, with the exception of the Collierville location, has reopened. The clinics will also increase their security presence and patrols, some of which will be done by local law enforcement.

The Memphis Medical Society told ABC24 it would also provide aid to healthcare workers at the Campbell Clinic, and said in a statement:

"We are sad to share with you the passing of one of our members, Benjamin Mauck, MD. Ben was a devoted husband, father, brother, son, and physician colleague. He was a highly skilled hand, wrist, and elbow surgeon. His untimely death is a devastating loss for our healthcare community, and we honor and appreciate his service to the patients of Shelby County. He joined Memphis Medical Society as a medical student with UTHSC, and he continued his membership upon joining Campbell Clinic in 2012.