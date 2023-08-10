Former Monroe County Sheriff Doug Watson remembered for his remarkable legacy

"Sheriff Doug Watson was one of the best men I've ever had the opportunity to work with," Sheriff Tommy Jones said.

MONROE COUNTY, Tennessee — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of former Sheriff Doug Watson.

He died Aug. 8 according to an obituary from Kyker Funeral Homes. Watson worked 37 years to serve and protect the people of Monroe County. MCSO said his legacy of dedication, leadership and integrity will remain an important part of the county's history.

Sheriff Tommy Jones expressed his sorrow and admiration for Watson.

"Sheriff Doug Watson was one of the best men I've ever had the opportunity to work with. He was a great boss, a great husband and father, a solid member of the community and the county," Jones said. "He was a superb sheriff, he loved this place and without the learning I received from him, his leadership, his knowledge, his teaching, I would not be where I am today. He was one of a kind and a very special person."

Watson's impact on the community extended beyond his professional responsibilities, leaving an unforgettable mark on the hearts and minds of those he encountered, MCSO said.