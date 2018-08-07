Knoxville kids got a taste of the NFL at a free football camp Sunday.

This was the first time the free Kids and Pros camp held a session in Knoxville.

"Great sports town, great football city, and these kids, I can see they're really passionate about learning about football," Buddy Curry, former Atlanta Falcons player and executive director of Kids and Pros, said.

About 50 local kids practiced drills with former NFL players, learning skills from the best.

"We want to teach these kids and parents the greatness of football," Curry said.

While the kids played, parents took in a lesson of their own, learning how to prevent and recognize a big threat to athletes - concussions.

"My oldest son had two concussions his freshman year in high school," Holly Larrabee said.

As a mother, Larrabee is no stranger to the topic. She and Curry recognize concussions are taken more seriously now than they were even just a few years ago.

Curry explained to parents what to look for after their child gets hit in the head. He said to test the player's focus, balance, and know when it's time to take your child out of a game.

"On some levels people have gotten afraid to let their kids play football because they hear all about concussions and stuff, but I think they are taking precautions," Larrabee said. "I think you have just as much of a chance of getting a concussion in any sport you play."

Curry said preventing concussions comes down to wearing well-fitting safety gear and tackling without your head.

He said he plans to bring the camp back to Knoxville for another free session next year.

