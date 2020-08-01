ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The former police chief of the Norris Police Department surrendered himself Tuesday to the Anderson County Detention Facility after a grand jury indicted him for forgery and lying under oath.

According to the District Attorney General Dave Clark, former police chief Samuel Wayne Ogburn had been under investigation for records he had allegedly filed on behalf of the Norris Police Department regarding its officer training in May 2018.

Ogburn had resigned in Sept. 2019 following allegations he had knowingly forged signatures and submitted fraudulent documents to the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy for three Norris police officers' firearm re-certifications.

Clark said his office was notified of the concerns by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission, who enforces police officer training and monitors police training records.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation became involved, and presented their case to the Anderson County Grand Jury. The grand jury later returned indictments against Ogburn for forgery and aggravated perjury.

Ogburn was booked into jail on a $25,000 bond. His case is set for arraignment in Anderson County Criminal Court on January 31 at 9 a.m.

Chief Mike Poole is now in command as police chief, and Clark said the department's officers are in compliance with all POST training and training record compliance.