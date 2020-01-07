Former ORPD officer faces domestic assault charge

Phillip C. Knight, 43, became angry after a refrigerator he and his wife were moving was damaged at their new Oak Ridge home, a report states.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — A now former Oak Ridge police officer faces a domestic assault charge after a June 19 incident with his wife, records show.

Phillip C. Knight, 43, became angry after a refrigerator they were moving was damaged at their new Oak Ridge home, a report states.

He became "verbally abusive" toward his wife, and when she tried to leave in their Toyota, he smashed a side mirror, a report states. The report says he also reached in and grabbed the Toyota's gear selector with such force that it broke.

The wife, 45, told Roane County authorities he also reached in, grabbed her arm and punched her two or three times in the right shoulder. She said she was not hurt, according to the report.

Knight was subsequently released on his own recognizance. During a court appearance after the incident, the alleged victim appeared with him in court, a report states.

According to the city of Oak Ridge, Knight is no longer employed there.