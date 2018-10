It was a special day for the trauma team at UT Medical Center Thursday.

Four years ago, Emily Gilstorff was involved in an ATV crash. First responders rescued her, stabilized her condition and brought her in for treatment.

On Thursday, Emily was back at the hospital to say thanks. She returns to the hospital each year to thank the staff who saved her life.

Emily also hopes to raise awareness for the severity of traumatic brain injuries.

