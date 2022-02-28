'He's more like a friend than a professor' | Colleagues, former student speak about missing Roane State professor

Dr. Arthur Lee, a Roane State Community College geology professor, hasn't been seen since Sunday, Feb. 20.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — More than a week has passed since anyone reported seeing Dr. Arthur Lee, a beloved geology professor at Roane State Community College.

Lee is a tenured professor, with more than 20 years of experience, according to Roane State.

Dr. Sylvia Pastor, an assistant professor at Roane State, said she got used to hearing his voice often.

"He's been teaching classes just around the corner from my office since I've been there," Pastor said. "I hear his voice all the time."

Pastor said Lee helped train middle school science teachers on a lab-in-a-box program and worked with inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex to help them get college degrees.

"There's nothing he won't do for our students and for the community," Pastor said.

One of his former students, Tiffany White, agrees.

"He's more like a friend than a professor because he has such a big heart," White said. "He had a very big heart and is just a wonderful guy."

Oak Ridge Police said Lee was last seen on Sunday and "may have been in the area of Melton Lake Drive and Melton Lake Peninsula."

ORPD said the Oak Ridge Fire Department, Knox County Sheriff's Office and the Blount County Sheriff's Office began searching for him on Tuesday on land and on the water.

Police said there is no longer an active search, but they are still following up on leads.

The Oak Ridge Police Department asked anyone who may have information to call the police department at 865-425-4399 or submit tips online.