MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South reality star and UT graduate has been indicted by a Shelby County grand jury on charges of rape and aggravated assault.

Silas Gaither, 41, was a contestant on the third season of the CBS television show “Survivor” in 2001.

Gaither is from Germantown and graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2000 with a BA in finance.

“Totally shocked, completely. I never would have thought about such a thing,” said Sandy Smith.

Smith lives next door to Gaither in Germantown and was stunned Tuesday when WMC Action News 5 told her that her neighbor is facing a rape charge. Smith said the one-time reality star moved into the home beside her more than a year ago and fixed it up.

“He’s absolutely delightful, hardworking,” she said. “He’s renovated that house and has done amazing things to it. He’s just been great with all the other neighbors,” said Smith.

Earlier this month, a Shelby County grand jury indicted Gaither on two counts -- rape and aggravated assault. Details are limited because Memphis Police do not release incident narratives in sexual assault cases.