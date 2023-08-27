Former Tennessee Gov. Don Sundquist dies at 87

Don Sundquist served two terms as Tennessee's governor from 1995-2003. After leaving politics, his family moved to Townsend to live a quiet life in the Smokies.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Don Sundquist, former Tennessee congressman and two-term governor, has died at age 87, friends confirmed on Sunday.

The Illinois native had been in declining health in recent months. A former East Tennessee resident, he and his wife Martha had moved to the Memphis area in recent years.

The Republican Sundquist served as governor from 1995-2003.

Before that, he'd been a six-term congressman starting in the early 1980s from the Memphis area.

Sundquist had a reputation as a conservative but soon after getting elected to his second term, he proposed tax reform measures that drew quick criticism. Seeking more revenue for the state, he proposed what amounted to an income tax, something most state politicians are loathe to discuss.

It sparked protests and left a mark on his term as governor.

While in office, he also pushed for welfare reform, and Tennessee offered universal health insurance, according to the National Governors Association. Sundquist also was a major booster of economic development for the state.

After leaving politics in Nashville, the Sundquists moved to Townsend, where he enjoyed golf and they enjoyed frequent hikes in the Smokies and surrounding countryside.

Political friends and acquaintances paid tribute on social media to Sundquist upon word of his death.

I’m sorry to hear my friend Don Sundquist died this morning. He served in Congress and also as our 47th Governor of Tennessee. — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) August 27, 2023

My heart goes out to the Sundquist family with the loss this morning of Governor Sundquist. He gave 20 years in service to our state which he loved so much. I will forever be grateful to him in allowing me to serve in his first administration. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) August 27, 2023

Chuck and I are saddened to hear of former Gov. Don Sundquist’s passing.



He was a good man, who served our country and state faithfully in the U.S. Navy, as Congressman, and as Governor.



We join Tennesseans in prayer for his wife Martha, 3 children, and grandchildren. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 27, 2023

Don Sundquist was a loyal friend and a man with a good heart. He helped our state prosper & expanded health insurance for Tennesseans. He put the state ahead of his own political interests. The Alexander family sends to Martha & their family our sympathy & respect for Don’s life. — Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) August 27, 2023