The University of Tennessee has lost a legend of its halls after former chancellor and long-time renowned professor Dr. John J. Quinn died at age 85.

Senator Lamar Alexander, who served as UT's president when Quinn was appointed chancellor, remembered his former colleague fondly.

"When he came to Knoxville from Brown University, John Quinn's extraordinary scholarship and strong administrative skills brought increased distinction to the University of Tennessee. Honey and I prized knowing John and his wife, Betsy. They became greatly respected members of the UT family," he said.

Quinn was internationally recognized as an expert in his field of theoretical physics, particularly for his role in the creation of a specialty in condensed matter physics and energy with the recognition of two-dimensional electronic systems.

Following his retirement after a 57-year career in academics, Quinn was named UT Chancellor Emeritus in 2015, which recognized his distinguished service to the university of the years. Other such former chancellors to hold that tile were Jack Reese and William Snyder.

Quinn road to UT began after he earned his bachelor's degree in physics in St. John's University in 1954, and then went on to earn his doctorate in physics at the University of Maryland in 1958.

Quinn had worked at RCA Laboratories and held various professorships at the University of Pennsylvania and Purdue University before joining Brown University in 1965. Quinn served as dean of faculty from 1985 to 1989, where he was then recruited by UT Knoxville to serve as chancellor.

Quinn said at the time there was only one thing he knew about UT.

“I didn’t know much about the University of Tennessee except their record in football,” he said.

In 2003 on his 70th birthday, Quinn recalled his talks with the university and how even the title of chancellor wasn't enough to keep him away from his passion in life.

"I said that I would come as chancellor, but I wouldn’t guarantee that I would stay more than five years as chancellor because I enjoyed doing physics,” he explained.

By 1992, then-system president Lamar Alexander had left to serve as former President George H.W. Bush's Secretary of Education. Quinn said he wanted UT's next president, Joe Johnson, to be able to choose his own chancellor -- so Quinn decided to return the physics faculty full-time. He was named the Willis Lincoln Chair of Excellence.

"I did have a number of inquiries whether I would be interested in presidencies or chancellorships at other places, but we decided that we liked Tennessee... so we stayed and haven’t regretted it,” he said in 2003. “I enjoy what I’m doing.”

Quinn continued his research as he taught as a professor of physics and engineering science and mechanics at UT for many years up until his retirement in 2015.

