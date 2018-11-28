Knoxville — A former accountant is being investigated after allegedly stealing almost a million dollars over a six-year period.

Investigators from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked in cooperation with the Tennessee Comptroller Office to claim former Volunteer Energy Cooperative accountant Jason Kittle used three schemes to transfer money from a VEC account to his personal bank account.

The Volunteer Energy Cooperative fired former accountant Jason Kittle back in January.

“This is one of the largest cases of theft that we have investigated,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “However, the weaknesses that allowed this activity to occur are not unusual. Financial responsibilities must be separated between multiple individuals, so that one person isn’t recording financial information and reconciling bank statements without oversight.”

In the first scheme, Kittle allegedly stole $735,318 by making 242 transfers from a VEC account to his personal bank accout. In the second scheme, he allegedly stole $229,293 by making 204 payments to his personal credit card account. And in the third scheme, Kittle allegedly stole $30,368 by making 49 payments to a credit card account in the name of a family member.

Investigators claim in a press release that Kittle was able to conceal the misappropriation by recording the fraudulent transactions in VEC’s accounting system as online payment fees, returns, or similar transactions. He also managed and reconciled the statements of the VEC bank account which is why, investigators say, the theft remained undetected for years.

The former accountant admitted to VEC officials he made the payments to his personal credit card account from the VEC account. His employment was terminated in late January of this year.

Kittle was indicted by the Meigs County Grand Jury on one count of theft over $250,000 in November.

