A hospital spokesperson said none of the patients have been affected by the problems.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cold weather caused a power outage and water main break at Fort Sanders Regional Center on Saturday evening, according to the center's marketing manager Valerie Somerville.

Somerville said patients were not impacted. Hospital staff members are asking visitors to not enter the building at this time.

Crews are on the scene and working to restore power, according to Somerville.