GILES COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE: The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department says the 15-year-old missing teen has been located.

PREVIOUS: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing teen.

The TBI said 15-year-old Michael Adams was last seen at his home in Prospect, Tenn. on Feb. 1.

The TBI said Adams has a medical condition and is believed to be without medication.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a purple hoodie and carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Giles County Sheriff's Office at (931) 363-0911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.