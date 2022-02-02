Fountain City Park getting more sidewalks and an upgraded playground soon

The park is getting a facelift, and work on both projects is expected to wrap up by early April.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Fountain City Park is getting some upgrades in 2022.

The city of Knoxville announced Wednesday crews will start work on February 7 to upgrade and add new sections of sidewalk, starting with Fountain Road and the North Broadway sides of the Fountain City Lake.

Over the next six weeks, the city said crews will add more than $100,000 worth of upgrades to the sidewalk throughout the park. The park will remain open, but areas under construction will be off-limits.

The city also recently began work to upgrade the playground at the park. Most of the old playground is being removed, with the exception of the unique swings. The city said it is repairing the original swings and giving them a fresh coat of paint.

The city said work should wrap up on the new playground by early April so it can reopen for spring.