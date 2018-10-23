Knox County Rural Metro, AMR and Knoxville volunteer rescue crews responded to a serious wreck Monday night on Raccoon Valley Drive that hospitalized four.

According to Rural Metro, three of the four suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries after the car crashed and flipped on Raccoon Valley Drive near I-75.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro said a passenger told them the driver was "looking at the phone" before the crash. All four were alert when crews arrived on the scene.

