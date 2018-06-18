The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said it's investigating after four people were hurt in a boating incident on Douglas Lake Sunday night.

According to TWRA, a 23-foot Mastercraft was traveling upstream on the lake around 10:15 p.m. around the area of Harbor Crest Condominiums and Cowboy's Seafood Restaurant when it hit one of the small islands near the TVA Big Island.

Witnesses said they heard the crash and went to investigate, finding a boat had run aground with four people onboard. One of the four had been ejected.

The TWRA said the boat's operator, 21-year-old Brandon Watson, as well as passengers 21-year-old Blake Dutton, 21-year-old Emily Yow and 19-year-old Taylor Creech were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Creech had to be airlifted with serious injuries, according to the TWRA. All four were reported to be 'stable.'

The TWRA said the owner of the boat was not involved in the incident and the boat was released back to them.

Records showed Watson had passed a TWRA boating education course per state law.

