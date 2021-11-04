Four injured after multi-vehicle crash closes I-40 Westbound in Loudon County on Sunday afternoon

The crash has forced the closure of I-40 Westbound at the 366 mile marker.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Around 11:23 Sunday morning, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Interstate 40 Westbound near the I-75 split in Loudon County.

According to Sergeant Matt Fagiana with the Loudon County Sheriff's Office, four people are being treated for injuries.

Fagiana said that some people were pinned inside the vehicle, but all have been freed at this time.

Please avoid this area if traveling westbound towards Loudon County. This crash is located just 3 miles from the Knox County line.

Police and TDOT are working to clear the crash.

Vehicles coming out of Knox County are being detoured onto I-75 South at the split.

Westbound traffic can take Exit 81 and turn right onto Highway 321 to reconnect to I-40 Westbound and avoid the crash.