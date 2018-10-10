The latest Knox County Health Department lab report has confirmed West Nile virus in the Fourth Avenue, Tower Drive, Choto/Heron’s Point and Gulf Park/Venice Road areas of Knox County.

Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocol, the Knox County Health Department will spray for mosquitoes in these areas on Thursday, Oct. 11 between 8:30 p.m. and 2 a.m., weather permitting, to reduce the Culex mosquito population and the risk of WNV spreading to humans, with follow-up sprayings on Oct. 25.

Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods to alert residents to stay inside during spraying and keep pets inside or in the backyard.

“We’ll have to watch the weather closely this Thursday to make sure conditions are suitable for

spraying,” said KCHD Environmental Health Director Ronnie Nease. “It’s important for the public

to know that even though fall weather is here, mosquitoes will still be active until we have our first good frost.”

Weather conditions such as rain, high winds and temperatures near or below 55 degrees can compromise the effectiveness of the spray. Any decision to cancel sprayings based on weather conditions will be made at the time of spraying and will be announced the following day.

For tips on reducing your risk of WNV and other mosquito-borne diseases or to find a complete spraying schedule, go to the KCHD website.

