'Booze it and lose it' | TN safety office urges drivers to stay sober over the Fourth of July

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office said driving drunk can cause people to lose their jobs, prevent employment at other jobs, pay more in insurance and be arrested.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people, alcohol is a part of celebrating the Fourth of July. If anyone decides to drink at a celebration though, they should not get behind the wheel.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office said that drinking and driving can change a person's life. Drunk driving is a crime, and can lead to DUI charges. Anyone with a blood alcohol content above 0.08% can face charges.

According to the University of Arizona, just two shots of 80-proof liquor in an hour can lift a person's BAC above the legal limit, depending on factors like their weight and how quickly their body metabolizes alcohol.

Being convicted of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can cause someone to lose their jobs, prevent them from being employed at some other jobs, pay higher insurance rates or spend time in jail, according to THSO. It can also cost someone their life.

To avoid drinking and driving people can assign someone as a designated sober driver, or use a rideshare app to get home. They can also call a sober friend for a ride. Anyone who drinks at a Fourth of July celebration should make sure to drink plenty of water and eat food. By eating food, people can slow down how quickly alcohol enters their bloodstream, helping prevent overdrinking.