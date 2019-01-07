TENNESSEE, USA — It's nearly Independence Day! There are all kinds of activities, parades and fireworks displays fit for the whole family in East Tennessee this Fourth of July. Plan your holiday here!

KNOXVILLE/KNOX COUNTY

►Festival on the Fourth

The City of Knoxville hosts the community-wide Festival on the Fourth celebration at World’s Fair Park on Thursday, July 4, 4-10 p.m. Everyone is invited to enjoy free activities, live music and the City’s largest fireworks display.

Festival on the Fourth features a variety of entertainment, activities and food vendors on the Performance Lawn, Festival Lawn and inside the Tennessee Amphitheater.

Where: World's Fair Park, 525 Henley St, Knoxville, TN 37902

When: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Watch: Watch the fireworks LIVE on Channel 10 or WBIR.com.

Cost: FREE - food available for purchase

►James White Fort Celebration of the Declaration of Independence

The Knoxville Chapter of The Sons of the American Revolution, The Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Children of the Revolution are celebrating at James White Fort. Activities include a flag ceremony, reading of the Signers of the Declaration and a short speech.

Where: James White Fort, 205 E Hill Ave, Knoxville, TN 37915

When: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Cost: FREE but donations are accepted

►July Fourth old-fashioned porch celebration at the Mabry-Hazen House

Step back in time for an old-fashioned Fourth of July front porch celebration at the Mabry-Hazen House. The historic home overlooks downtown Knoxville, so eventgoers will be able to spread their picnic blankets out on the lawn to watch the City of Knoxville’s Festival on the Fourth fireworks.

Where: Mabry-Hazen House

When: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $12 tickets include two beverages, children (ages 3-16): $5, kids under 3 are free

►Independence Day Parade

Watch floats, dancers, veterans, and community members parade down Kingston Pike to celebrate the USA! The parade begins on Kingston Pike at Stadium Drive and continues to Boring Road. One representative from each of the seven military branches will serve together as grand marshal.

Where: Kingston Pike from Stadium Drive to Boring Road (Farragut High School)

When: 9:30 a.m. - approx. 12:30 p.m.

Cost: FREE

►Farragut Freedom 1 & 2 Mile Run

If moving rather than watching is more your pace, you can run directly in front of the parade in the freedom run hosted by Fleet Feet. Race proceeds go to Smokey Mountain Service dogs.

Where: Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Dr. Farragut, TN 37934

When: 9 a.m.

Cost: $25, Kids 10 and under $15 through July 2. Prices rise $5 between July 3-4

ANDERSON COUNTY

►Oak Ridge Fireworks Display in A.K. Bissell Park

Come hear live music played by the Oak Ridge Community Band and watch fireworks in A.K Bissell Park! Don't forget to bring your own lawn chair or blanket.

Where: A.K. Bissell Park, 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

When: Music starts at 7:30 p.m., Fireworks at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Cost: FREE - donations to the band are accepted

►Museum of Appalachia Anvil Shoot

Why shoot fireworks when you can shoot a 200-pound anvil sky-high? The Museum of Appalachia is celebrating the Fourth in true settler fashion with a bell-ringing ceremony, flag procession, old-fashioned games, music and demonstrations from beekeepers, blacksmiths and patriotic re-enactors - and anvil shoots throughout the day.

Where: Museum of Appalachia, 2819 Andersonville Hwy, Clinton, TN 37716

When: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cost: Tickets - Adult, $20; Youth (13-17), $10; Child (5-12), $6; Family, $42, Members, FREE

►Norris Day

The day begins with the Firecracker Road Run and includes activities for the kids, including a water balloon toss and duck race. The Norris Lions Club begins serving their BBQ pork and chicken plates at 11 a.m. The event concludes with a fireworks show at dusk.

Where: downtown Norris

When: After sunset/9:45 p.m.

Cost: FREE

GREENE COUNTY

►Greenville’s 7th annual “America Downtown” event kicks off their Independence Day Celebrations with a 5K race through downtown at 2 p.m., a special performance of the National Anthem is planned at 7 p.m., followed by a performance by The Color 7, the live music will be followed by the Andrew Johnson Bank Parade, American Downtown’s first nighttime parade, and after the last parade entry arrives at Greeneville High School, a spectacular fireworks show will be launched from the hill behind Burley Stadium.

HAMBLEN COUNTY

►4th of July Celebration

Where: Cherokee Park

When: Gates open at 4 p.m., Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

What: Fireworks, live entertainment, kids zone, food trucks

HAWKINS COUNTY

►Rogersville Fourth of July Celebration

The 2019 event will kick off at Rogersville City Park at 5 pm. Live performances from local entertainers, Bulls Gap with opening entertainer Andrea Davidson. The event will close out with one of the largest firework shows in the southeast by Rogersville's very own Dynamic Effects!

Cost: FREE

***See the Event Schedule for a full list of times and locations

LOUDON COUNTY

► This year’s parade will be held on Thursday, July 4th. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. with the annual Firecracker Run. This is a half-mile fun run for children ages 5-12. The run is free and the first 100 children receive a free event t-shirt. Every runner receives a participation award. Top prizes will be given to the first place boy and girl from each division. Participants for the parade or race can register by calling the Lenoir City Parks and Recreation Department at 986-1223.

MCMINN COUNTY

►Athens Fourth of July Fireworks Show

Where: Athens Regional Park, 2405 Decatur Pike at exit 49 off I-75

When: All afternoon July 4th, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Cost: FREE

MONROE COUNTY

Celebrate Independence Day with us in Monroe County, TN the small town way! Don't miss these awesome upcoming events that are worth packing your bags for:

► July 3: Sea Ray Light Up the Night Fireworks Spectacular

►July 3: Tellico Plains Fireworks Show at the Charles Hall Museum of History and Heritage

► July 4: City of Sweetwater's Annual Independence Day Celebration

► July 4: Town of Vonore's 4th of July Celebration at Vonore City Hall,

► July 6: Old Glory Days Celebration in Downtown Madisonville

ROANE COUNTY

Kingston’s Smokin’ the Water Fourth of July Festival kicks off at 2 p.m. Near Watts Bar Lake with fireworks lighting up the sky when the sun goes down.

SCOTT COUNTY

Each July 3-4, the volunteer members of Huntsville Fire & Rescue present the Firemen’s Fourth Festival on the historic Huntsville Mall in the downtown area. Thousands of people from across the northern Cumberland Plateau attend this two-day festival, which is the premier event hosted by the town each year. Activities include live music on both days, along with food vendors and arts & crafts. The 4th of July begins with a pancake breakfast that is presented by the fire department, the New River Run (half-marathon), an Independence Day parade T 11 a.m., and the region’s largest fireworks display at 10 p.m.

SEVIER COUNTY

►Gatlinburg First Independence Day Parade in the Nation: Gatlinburg starts its Independence Day celebrations as soon as the clock strikes midnight with its annual midnight parade. New Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper will serve as grand marshal for the parade this year. The late-night parade route begins at the Baskins Creek Bypass and ends at traffic light #10 at Ski Mountain Road. You’re encouraged to show up early to find parking because thousands of people will be in attendance.

►July Fourth Patriot Festival in Pigeon Forge: The festival opens at 2 p.m. with games, activities, and food vendors at Patriot Park. Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives performs at 8:30 p.m. before the fireworks spectacular show at 9:45 p.m.

►Why not throw a little competition into your 4th of July celebrations with the Gatlinburg River Raft Regatta? Attendees can rent a rubber duck to enter into the unmanned raft race or choose to build their own raft. Registration begins at 10 a.m. at Christ in the Smokies bridge on River Road. The race kicks off at noon.

►Gatlinburg will round out its Independence Day celebrations with a 20-minute fireworks show starting at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The best viewing area will be around traffic lights #3 and #5.