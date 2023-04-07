KFD responds to 94 calls on Fourth of July

The Knoxville Fire Department said Fourth of July incidents are slightly down compared to last year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department reported a total of 94 calls during the Fourth of July holiday.

Firefighters responded to three grass fires, four trash fires, two "possible" structure fires, eight overdoses, one near drowning and one heavy rescue, KFD said.

The two "possible" structure fires were out when firefighters arrived, according to KFD.

KFD said this year's call volume is slightly down compared to Fourth of July last year.