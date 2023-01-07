Gatlinburg to host annual Fourth of July midnight parade, kicking off early Tuesday morning

The Fourth of July Parade will start at 12:01 a.m. Organizers call it "the first Independence Day celebration in the nation."

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The "first Independence Day celebration in the nation" is set to return to Gatlinburg this year, with a parade kicking off at 12:01 a.m. on the Fourth of July.

Each year, Gatlinburg hosts the celebration. This year, organizers said members of the Harlem Globetrotters will lead it. It will be the 48th annual Gatlinburg Fourth of July Midnight Parade and will feature festive floats, marching bands and large balloons.

Participants will march through downtown Gatlinburg, starting at the Baskins Creek Bypass located on East Parkway. Between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on July 3, people will also be able to enjoy a meet-and-greet event with the Harlem Globetrotters.