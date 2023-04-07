'We owe it all to each other' | Fourth East TN Starbucks unionizes and Knoxville worker testifies before US Senate

The store is located at 1938 Pinnacle Pointe Way, off Northshore Drive and Pellissippi Pike.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On March 28, a Starbucks store in Knoxville became the fourth store in East Tennessee to unionize.

The store is located at 1938 Pinnacle Pointe Way, off the intersection of Northshore Drive and Pellissippi Pike. Their vote passed 14-6 and they joined other stores located in Knoxville and Alcoa to unionize.

"I think we owe it all to each other if I'm honest with you. I don't think any of us would have made it this far through the process without just the comradery that exists in our store," said Halle Harris, a manager of the store.

The first store to unionize in the South was the location along Merchants Drive in North Knoxville.

Around the same time that Harris' store unionized, another Knoxville Starbucks worker testified before members of the U.S. Senate about working conditions at the company.

Maggie Carter spoke at the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. At the meeting, the group said that they faced "illegal retaliation" for organizing with Starbucks Workers United. According to a release, she said she faced threats while leading her store's unionization efforts.