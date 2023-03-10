UT: Man breaks into on-campus fraternity house

Students reported an unknown male, about 40 years of age, entered the house through an unlocked door without the owner's consent, according to UT.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man broke into a University of Tennessee fraternity house on Friday, March 10, according to a note sent to students and staff the same day.

The UT Police Department responded to an on-campus fraternity house around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a burglary, UT said.

The unknown male said he was looking for help to find his cousin. He was in possession of a blade but did not use the weapon, UT said.

The students convinced the person to leave and then called the police, according to UT.