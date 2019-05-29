If your kids are itching to cast a reels for real, they'll have a chance on next Saturday!

June 8 is Free Fishing Day in Tennessee -- meaning anyone of any age may fish in the state without a license for that day.

Plenty of kids fishing events have been scheduled across the state, so the day is an excellent way to spend some quality time with the kids and introduce them to the fishing.

You can find a list of fishing day events across the state here.

The Cove at Concord Park at 11808 S. Northshore Drive in Knox County will be hosting an event with TWRA that will provide rods, bait, tackle, bottled water and prizes for kids. There will also be free hot dogs and snacks.

“We will have our fisheries division stock the small pond are near the Cove with catfish on the day prior in hopes that everyone will be able to have a nice catch,” said TWRA wildlife officer Jeff Webb.

The event is free and open to the public.