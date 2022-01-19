Free mammogram screenings to be available in Morristown on Thursday

ReVIDA Recovery Center in Morristown will host Ballad Health's mobile health clinic on Jan. 20, offering free preventative screenings.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — People in Morristown will be able to get free mammograms on Thursday when Ballad Health's mobile health clinic stops in town, as long as they have insurance.

The mobile clinic will be at the ReVIDA Recovery Center in Morristown on January 20, offering free preventative screenings so women can detect issues early before they develop into worse issues. Mammograms are recommended for women at least 40 years old.

The screenings will be available for appointments between 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. Anyone who wants to schedule a mammogram should call 423-586-3249 and choose option two.