KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local non-profit that offers free fitness classes to women at public parks is facing push back from the Public Building Authority.

The PBA is now asking them to pay $100 a session after seven years of free use.

World's Fair Park is where the Beauty Hunters started their free workouts. They would use the amphitheater as a meet-up spot as well as a workout location most days.

"We met a resistance we weren't expecting," Beauty Hunters founder Sarah Morrow said.

Morrow said the non-profit takes donations but it's little to nothing. All of the money they make goes into ensuring their instructors.

"Nobody in our organization is paid. I'm the founder and director, and I don't get a dime," Morrow said.

Workouts at the World's Fair Park Amphitheater have been the most popular for Beauty Hunters.

"It's where we were founded and where we have the biggest impact on the community," long-time participant Alyssa Maddox said.

After seven years of doing this, the PBA that manages World's Fair Park asked the non-profit to pay $100 per session.

"That's just not feasible. Our jaws dropped when we heard that," Morrow said.

The CEO of the Public Building Authority, Jayne Burritt, said in a statement that this is standard procedure if a non-profit wants to use the park's amphitheater.

"It becomes an issue when a space has been rented for an event and all of these other people just show up," Burritt said.

The question is: Why now?

Burritt said this policy hasn't changed, but because of higher demand of the space, they must be fair to everyone.

Morrow argues that there are no events planned when she wants to use the amphitheater.

"From April 1, 2019, to November 1, 2019, there is not one rental of the facility," Morrow said.

According to the World's Fair Website's calendar, she's right. But it clearly states that non-profits still have to pay.

Brandon Bates

Morrow says it just doesn't make sense to charge a non-profit that only raises funds to pay their insurance and everyone she's talked to has the same stance.

"Pretty outraged at the fact that the city wants to charge for a service that is for the betterment of women and women's health," Morrow said.

The PBA has agreed to let them use the grass for their workouts.

They plan to meet with the founder of Beauty Hunters on Friday to review policies and provide additional information.