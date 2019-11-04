KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local non-profit that offers free fitness classes to women at public parks and was facing push back from the Public Building Authority said they've reached an agreement.

The PBA was asking them to pay $100 a session after seven years of free use.

World's Fair Park is where the Beauty Hunters started their free workouts. They would use the amphitheater as a meet-up spot as well as a workout location most days.

"We met a resistance we weren't expecting," Beauty Hunters founder Sarah Morrow said.

Morrow said the non-profit takes donations but it's little to nothing. All of the money they make goes into ensuring their instructors.

"Nobody in our organization is paid. I'm the founder and director, and I don't get a dime," Morrow said.

PBA CEO Jayne Burritt said Friday they're working something out.

"We had a good meeting and assured them that both PBA and the City wanted them to continue to use the park, but needed to understand their needs. PBA will work quickly to adapt a policy similar to the one used by City Parks to accommodate larger groups like the Beauty Hunters to utilize the green space when available," Burritt said. "Because World's Fair Park has over 65 events each year and averages over 235,000 attendees we don't fall into the same category as an average park, but we will provide a policy and contract that allows such groups to use the space, but still meet the insurance requirements and reservation needs."

Morrow agreed.

"We all sat down together and cleared up what our expectations were as an organization. They see the need and the value in what we are doing, so they are willing to let us utilize all of the green spaces now in the park as long as we pay a reasonable one-time fee for the fiscal year, just like Victor Ashe. We are more than willing to pay that fee, and it sounds like a lot of the escalation of this past week could’ve been resolved with better communication on both sides."

Workouts at the World's Fair Park Amphitheater have been the most popular for Beauty Hunters.

"It's where we were founded and where we have the biggest impact on the community," long-time participant Alyssa Maddox said.

After seven years of doing this, the PBA that manages World's Fair Park had asked the non-profit to pay $100 per session.

"That's just not feasible. Our jaws dropped when we heard that," Morrow said.

Before meeting with the group Friday, Burritt said in a statement that this was standard procedure if a non-profit wants to use the park's amphitheater.

"It becomes an issue when a space has been rented for an event and all of these other people just show up," Burritt said.

The question was: Why now?

Burritt said the policy hasn't changed, but because of the higher demand for the space, they must be fair to everyone.

Morrow argued that there are no events planned when she wants to use the amphitheater.

"From April 1, 2019, to November 1, 2019, there is not one rental of the facility," Morrow said.

According to the World's Fair Website's calendar, she's right. But it clearly states that non-profits still have to pay.

Brandon Bates

Morrow said it just doesn't make sense to charge a non-profit that only raises funds to pay their insurance and everyone she's talked to has the same stance.