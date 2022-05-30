Ticket to Ride: Fresh batch of tickets made available for Paul McCartney concert in Knoxville

He'll perform 8 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena on the UT campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Good news if you missed out on Paul McCartney tickets for Knoxville: A fresh batch just became available for the Thompson-Boling Arena show.

McCartney and his band will play the arena 8 p.m. Tuesday at the arena on the University of Tennessee campus. It's the first time he's played Knoxville.

Tickets sold out months ago. But word emerged Monday afternoon that a fresh allotment were now available.

When crews erected the stage in preparation for the former Beatle's show, they realized they could open up some additional seating.

A limited number are available right now.

McCartney and his band are in the middle of a tour that recently included Winston-Salem, N.C. He'll soon be headed to New England and wraps up in mid June, just before his 80th birthday on June 18.

The Wings founder has been performing more than 30 songs on each stop, covering an array of hits dating to the 1960s.

UT police are strongly urging fans to get parked on campus starting about 4 p.m. Tuesday to avoid traffic hassles. Avoid Neyland Drive if you can help it.