Friends held a vigil in Tyson Park Thursday for a missing man who disappeared in the Tennessee River as crews continue to search for him.

Recovery crews have been searching the Tennessee River since Tuesday night after witnesses said they saw the man jump from a rail bridge while he was swimming with friends near Scottish Pike River Park.

Witnesses said the man went under, briefly resurfaced and then went back under and disappeared.

Crews have been unable to find any signs of the man so far. As the search continues, his friends gathered at the skate park at Tyson Park Thursday night -- saying they would gather there often.

His friends said he was an immensely supportive person that helped push them to do their best.

"He would just tell you, 'You got this, you got it you can do it, you're the only person holding yourself back," Zac Freeman said.

Friends said he was a 'Knoxville legend' when it came to skateboarding. When they learned he had disappeared into the river, they felt heartache and disbelief.

"Nobody wants to believe it's true," Freeman said.

The search began near the rail bridge and has continued miles downriver from where incident happened. Crews will resume their search Friday morning.