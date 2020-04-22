Friends of the Smokies is finding creative ways to fundraise as the Great Smoky Mountains National Park remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure is affecting the non-profit as it misses out on monetary contributions from donation boxes in the park that would help fund projects in the Smokies.

The organization said conservation and wildlife programs in particular are in need of funding -- as important research and conservation efforts are still happening even though the park is closed.

Their newest idea is a virtual fundraising hike called the 'Alum Cave At-Home Adventure.' To sign up, head to this link.

While the hike won't actually happen at the Alum Cave Trail because the park is still closed, people have three virtual options: a 4.6-mile hike, 10-mile hike, or they can sit it out on a virtual park bench. Participants are asked to commit to fundraise at least $200 by reaching out to their family, friends and coworkers.

Once people choose their option, they can personalize their fundraising page and trek the distance wherever they can, such as in their neighborhood or on a treadmill.

People have until June 6 to raise money and complete their virtual hike. Those who raise at least $200 will receive a shirt and finisher medal in the mail. If you raise $500 or more, you will also receive a Friends of the Smokies logo hat.

You can find more ways to help on friendsofthesmokies.org.

RELATED: Synchronous firefly event canceled in Smokies due to COVID-19 precautions

RELATED: Bike trails and park entrances possible on Unfinished Foothills Parkway land; Spur greenway considered

RELATED: New 'SmokiEEEs' website brings Great Smoky Mountains experience home

RELATED: Tough timing: businesses in Townsend held grand openings just before COVID-19 shutdowns