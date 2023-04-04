BCSO: Friendsville man arrested, suspected of sexually abusing children on his boat

The victims told investigators Soto offered them marijuana and alcohol before he touched them sexually.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said a man is in custody after an eight-month investigation into claims he sexually abused multiple teen girls on his boat and in his home.

According to BCSO, a grand jury indicted Anthony Soto, 45, on 14 counts, including four counts of sexual battery and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Authorities began investigating Soto in Aug. 2022 after three teen girls reported they had been sexually abused by him on his boat. The victims told investigators Soto offered them marijuana and alcohol before he touched them sexually.

The BCSO said more teen girls came forward during the investigation and reported Soto had victimized them at his home and property.

Investigators said they interviewed multiple children who disclosed Soto had abused them sexually and physically.

Earlier in 2023, BCSO said investigators and SWAT conducted a search warrant at his home and seized evidence related to the case.

BCSO said the U.S. Marshals Service Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force arrested Soto at his home in Friendsville on Monday evening.