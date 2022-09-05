Friendsville to get $245,000 grant for a new park near City Hall

The grant is part of a $6.37 million program that gives money to help communities improve their local parks and recreational amenities.

FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Friendsville will get $245,000 soon to help the city build a new park near City Hall.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced the grant on Monday. They said the grant is part of a $6.37 million state program that gives money to communities for improvements to local parks and to build recreation amenities. The grants require a 50% match, according to a release from officials.

Officials said the state was also awarding $448,000 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program, a federally-funded program that gives money so communities can buy lands for trails and maintain existing trails.

The plan for the new park includes a parking lot, accessible parking, accessible access paths, a shade structure at least 20 feet large, as well as an accessible bathroom.