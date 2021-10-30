Domestic violence survivor shares her journey from abuse to freedom

On average, it takes a victim seven attempts until they leave their abuser for good, experts say.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "It took me several years to acknowledge it. It actually took me about six years to actually say it out loud," said Jane Doe.

This Jane Doe left her abuser. For her personal safety and protection, she asked that WBIR allow her to remain anonymous.

For every survivor, domestic violence looks different.

"It wasn't just one thing that he did: he literally controlled everything," Jane said.

"Most people typically think of physical violence. But, there's also emotional and psychological abuse, verbal abuse, sexual abuse, financial abuse, isolation and stalking as well," said Catherine Oaks, the Director of Victim Services at the McNabb Center.

In Jane's relationship, several of these types of abuses took place. Her and her husband met one another on the street.

"We were both homeless, living out of a shelter," Jane said.

She said it was never "love" as much as it was an "obligation" to one another. From the beginning of the relationship, Jane said he would hit her.

"At the time, I had no problem hitting him right back," Jane said.

However, as the relationship progressed, the abuse grew sexual, financial and increasingly physical.

"He would tell me, I couldn't do this... And If it wasn't for him, I'd be on the streets," Jane said.

Jane admitted she didn't understand how severe her situation was until she became pregnant.

"My daughter means the world to me. And it's because of her that I left," Jane said.

After being hit, Jane called the police, filed an order of protection and found safety at the McNabb Center's Domestic Violence Shelter.

Oaks said Jane's ability to take action took bravery.

"It takes a lot of strength and courage for domestic violence survivors to not only reach out for help, but to follow through those steps," Oaks said.

In the domestic violence shelter, survivors are offered protection, therapy, life skills courses and advocates to help them navigate the court system.

However, even with the resources available, it typically takes a survivor seven times before they leave the relationship permanently.

Jane Doe utilized the McNabb Center services and is out of the relationship for good.

"The strength and courage that it takes to get through that is in itself inspiring," Oaks said.

Jane said it feels good to be free.

"I feel freedom. I'm not scared of who's knocking on my door. I am not scared to walk down the street. I talk to people in the store now, which I never could do before," Jane said.

Oaks said that is always the goal for domestic violence survivors.

"To see someone like that be on their own and successful and independent and happy and healthy is everything that we strive for," Oaks said.

Additionally, Jane now lives in her own apartment with her daughter. For the first time in Jane's life, she is paying off all of her bills before the beginning of the month.

"That's something I never could have done before," Jane said.

Jane is free from the abuse; however, the journey to recovery is not done.

"I still have nightmares. And my daughter has nightmares. We are both in therapy. But, we're doing so much better, on our own," Jane said.