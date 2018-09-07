KNOXVILLE — A forest of LED trees, thousands of pounds of crystals and a new place to watch the game: That's one man's vision for two new venues heading to Market Square in downtown Knoxville.

Scott West already owns several properties on Market Square. Now, he's adding two new bars: Bernadette's Crystal Barroom and Tommy Trent's.

"When you said that just now--I had a flashback of nostalgia," property owner Scott West said.

West never stops having a vision for his buildings.

"In 2000... We came up here and Market Square was tumbleweeds."

From tumbleweeds to a sprawling success, West has been a part of it.

"We acquired six buildings," West said. "This is before Sundown in the City, and all the money, the garages, the Regal Cinema--before any of that."

Now, the nostalgia's real.

He's adding two new bars to the section of buildings he owns on the northern end of Market Square.

One is Bernadette's Crystal Barroom, named after West's wife. It's going in right next to the already successful Preservation Pub.

"It's going to be Bernadette's Crystal Ballrooms," West said. "It'll be connected to the Preservation Pub on every level...So thousands of pounds of crystals on each floor. Quartz, second floor is amethyst, third floor is going to be the citrine chapel."

At the same time, West is planning a sports bar called Tommy Trent's -- named after his wife's father.

"If I can show the Badminton World Cup, and people are going to come drink beer and watch it, you bet I'm going to show the Badminton World Cup," West said.

Tommy Trent's will be located where Market House Cafe used to be.

That cafe will be combined with Uncorked, which will expand menu items.

It's all part of West's plans to make Market Square a diverse destination.

"What we're trying to do here...It's like an ultimate bar hop," West said. "It's not just bars, of course there's restaurants and retail. We're trying to create this space where, if you wanted to go out on a Friday night, you would just say, let's go to Market Square and then we'll decide."

West says both of these bars will be ready to roll in September.

He wants Tommy Trent's to be ready by September 1st, in time for UT's football season.

