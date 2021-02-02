'Fun, giggly and full of life' | Family, friends honor lake victim with a scholarship fund

Emma Fila, 18, died on Fort Loudon Lake over the weekend. Her family is starting a scholarship fund in her honor.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — When Raelee Scarborugh was around her friend Emma Fila, there was never a dull moment. The two of them cheered together in middle school at the Christian Academy of Knoxville.

"She was fun, giggly and full of life," Raelee said. "We were both on cheer, I was her big sister."

Raelee said the two of them would have lake sleepovers since they both grew up on the water — her in Kingston on Watts Bar Lake and Emma on Norris Lake.

On Saturday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) said Emma, 18, died in a boating accident on Fort Loudon Lake. Emma had just graduated from CAK a few weeks prior.