Funeral arrangements announced for 7-year-old girl killed in Meigs Co. school bus crash

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the seven-year-old girl who was killed in a Meigs County school bus crash last week.

Addicyn Grace Medley died Tuesday, October 27, when a utility truck hit her school bus. The driver, 53-year-old Lisa Dillard, also died in the crash. 

According to an obituary, Addicyn was a second-grader at Meigs South Elementary School, where she was an honor student and had recently joined the basketball team. Her family remembers her as very artistic for her age and a child who loved animals.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4 at Ralph Buckner Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be conducted at a later date.

