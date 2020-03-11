Funeral arrangements announced for 7-year-old girl killed in Meigs Co. school bus crash

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the seven-year-old girl who was killed in a Meigs County school bus crash last week.

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the seven-year-old girl who was killed in a Meigs County school bus crash last week.

Addicyn Grace Medley died Tuesday, October 27, when a utility truck hit her school bus. The driver, 53-year-old Lisa Dillard, also died in the crash.

According to an obituary, Addicyn was a second-grader at Meigs South Elementary School, where she was an honor student and had recently joined the basketball team. Her family remembers her as very artistic for her age and a child who loved animals.